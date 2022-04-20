U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gabriel Luciano Caban, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron member deployed to Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, gives a shout-out to loved ones and the New York Yankees, April 20, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 08:38
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|840332
|VIRIN:
|220420-F-PL327-573
|Filename:
|DOD_108926431
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Hometown:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Military MLB Shout-out for New York Yankees, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
