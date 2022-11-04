Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bldg 20029 roof renovation Chièvres Air Base Belgium

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    04.11.2022

    Video by Henri Cambier 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Contractors with Belgian construction firm "Toitures Bernard" install freestanding roof sandwich panels during renovation of Bldg 20029 on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 11, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Henri Cambier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 02:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840327
    VIRIN: 220411-A-HZ738-9001
    Filename: DOD_108926339
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bldg 20029 roof renovation Chièvres Air Base Belgium, by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Construction
    Chièvres Air Base
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether

