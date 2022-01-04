Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Sexual Assault Awareness And Prevention Month Proclamation Signing

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Caroline Burnett 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa Air Base leadership signed proclamations to start of SAAPM 2022 at the Grissom Dining Facility. The event was held to show support for survivors of sexual assault and to highlight the resources that the Misawa SAPR office provides.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 23:28
    Location: AOMORI, JP

    TAGS

    SAPR
    SAAPM

