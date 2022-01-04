Misawa Sexual Assault Awareness And Prevention Month Proclamation Signing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Misawa Air Base leadership signed proclamations to start of SAAPM 2022 at the Grissom Dining Facility. The event was held to show support for survivors of sexual assault and to highlight the resources that the Misawa SAPR office provides.