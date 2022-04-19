In times of need, know where to go. These are a few of the helping agencies on base that offer support in the realms of reporting, counseling, and medical services for sexual assaults. Please reach out, they are here for you!
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 23:31
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|840320
|VIRIN:
|220419-F-MI946-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108926256
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Air Base Helping Agencies Pt.2: Here For You!, by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT