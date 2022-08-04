220414-N-JC445-1001 (YOKOSUKA, Japan) A public service announcement highlighting the importance of preventing sexual assault and responding appropriately to incidents that occur. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Mario Coto)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 21:41
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|840318
|VIRIN:
|220414-N-JC445-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108926208
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response, by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SAPR
LEAVE A COMMENT