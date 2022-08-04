Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sexual Assault Prevention and Response

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.08.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Coto 

    AFN Yokosuka

    220414-N-JC445-1001 (YOKOSUKA, Japan) A public service announcement highlighting the importance of preventing sexual assault and responding appropriately to incidents that occur. (U.S. Navy video by MC2 Mario Coto)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 21:41
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 840318
    VIRIN: 220414-N-JC445-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_108926208
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response, by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAPR

    Sexual Assault
    SAPR
    SAAPM

