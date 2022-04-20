Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Senator Patty Murray visits 111th Air Support Operations Squadron

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Video by Peter Chang 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    U.S. Senator Patty Murray visits 111th Air Support Operations Squadron at Camp Murray, Wash. April 20, 2022 (Video by Peter Chang)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 21:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840316
    VIRIN: 220420-O-CH682-431
    Filename: DOD_108926153
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Senator Patty Murray visits 111th Air Support Operations Squadron, by Peter Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    Patty Murray

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT