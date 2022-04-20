U.S. Senator Patty Murray visits 111th Air Support Operations Squadron at Camp Murray, Wash. April 20, 2022 (Video by Peter Chang)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 21:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840316
|VIRIN:
|220420-O-CH682-431
|Filename:
|DOD_108926153
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Senator Patty Murray visits 111th Air Support Operations Squadron, by Peter Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT