    Zama Pulse April Edition

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.20.2022

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates, and features on Japanese culture—with a brand new look!

    This month's news headlines:

    - Child Abuse Prevention Month

    - New Policy on Prescriptions

    - IMCOM-Pacific Director Visits Camp Zama

    - Kite-Making With Local Community

    - 4th Engineer Group Welcomes New Commander

    - Balikatan 22 Exercise

    Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 20:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 840310
    VIRIN: 220421-A-MS361-833
    Filename: DOD_108926076
    Length: 00:08:23
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Zama Pulse April Edition, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #USArmy #AMC #IMCOM #IMCOMPacific #USARJ #CampZama

