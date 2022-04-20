Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates, and features on Japanese culture—with a brand new look!
This month's news headlines:
- Child Abuse Prevention Month
- New Policy on Prescriptions
- IMCOM-Pacific Director Visits Camp Zama
- Kite-Making With Local Community
- 4th Engineer Group Welcomes New Commander
- Balikatan 22 Exercise
Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 20:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|840310
|VIRIN:
|220421-A-MS361-833
|Filename:
|DOD_108926076
|Length:
|00:08:23
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Zama Pulse April Edition, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT