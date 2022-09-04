Spc. Ebonee Harris from the 356th Broadcast Operations Detachment shares her first experience conduction the new Army Combat Fitness Test at Fort Dix, New Jersey on April 9, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 19:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840308
|VIRIN:
|220409-A-OS326-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108926059
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, First-hand Experience of the ACFT with Spc. Ebonee Harris, by SGT Sarah Martens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT