Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First-hand Experience of the ACFT with Spc. Ebonee Harris

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Video by Sgt. Sarah Martens 

    356th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    Spc. Ebonee Harris from the 356th Broadcast Operations Detachment shares her first experience conduction the new Army Combat Fitness Test at Fort Dix, New Jersey on April 9, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 19:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840308
    VIRIN: 220409-A-OS326-0001
    Filename: DOD_108926059
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First-hand Experience of the ACFT with Spc. Ebonee Harris, by SGT Sarah Martens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Dix
    Army Reserve
    99th Readiness Division
    ACFT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT