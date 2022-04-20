Final Chapter: Excellence

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The final installment of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit's (MEU) journey as a force in readiness, completing their 2021 deployment alongside the Essex Amphibious Ready Group. The 11th MEU completed operations and exercises in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and U.S. Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Israel Chincio, Sgt. Jennessa Davey, Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert, Cpl. Patrick Katz, Sgt. Seth Rosenberg and Sgt. Jaxson Fryar)