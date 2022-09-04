Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve 114th Birthday Shout Out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Video by Sgt. William Washburn 

    88th Readiness Division

    U.S. Army Reserve 2nd Lt. Morgan Jones, assigned as Commander, 445th Transportation Company, 103rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, 79th Theater Sustainment Command, Waterloo, Iowa, wishes the U.S. Army Reserve a 114th birthday on Fort McCoy, Wis. April 9, 2022. (Video by Sgt. William Washburn, 88th Readiness Division)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 16:45
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 840299
    VIRIN: 220409-A-KP604-051
    Filename: DOD_108925878
    Length: 00:52:26
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: WATERLOO, IA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve 114th Birthday Shout Out, by SGT William Washburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Special Events
    USAR 114th Birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT