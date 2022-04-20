Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 helicopter crews provide first aid to a 50-year-old man Apr. 20, 2022, 49 miles north of Charleston, South Carolina. The aircrew is trained in first aid and ensured the man was in stable condition until transferred to emergency medical services. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 16:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840293
|VIRIN:
|220420-G-G0107-1390
|Filename:
|DOD_108925849
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard medevacs man 49 miles east of Charleston, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT