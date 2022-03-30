220330-N-LR048-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 30, 2022) - F-35B Lightning II aircraft attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225 conduct flight operations on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), March 30. VMFA-225 is embarked aboard Tripoli as part of the U.S. Marine Corps' Lightning carrier concept demonstration. The Lightning carrier concept demonstration shows Tripoli and other amphibious assault ships are capable of operating as dedicated fixed-wing strike platforms when needed, capable of bringing fifth generation Short Takeoff/Vertical Landing aircraft wherever they are required. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sebastian Minshall)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 16:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840291
|VIRIN:
|220330-N-LR048-1001
|PIN:
|1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108925843
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, F-35B Lightning IIs operate from amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), by PO3 Sebastian Minshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
