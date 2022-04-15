Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Water Sampling Motion Graphic

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (April 15, 2022) – Motion graphic providing information on the water sampling process. The U.S. Navy continues to work with federal, state and local organizations to support families and residents, conduct long-term monitoring of the Navy water system, and work toward remediating Red Hill Well and the surrounding area. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

