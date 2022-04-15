Water Sampling Motion Graphic

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (April 15, 2022) – Motion graphic providing information on the water sampling process. The U.S. Navy continues to work with federal, state and local organizations to support families and residents, conduct long-term monitoring of the Navy water system, and work toward remediating Red Hill Well and the surrounding area. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)
|04.15.2022
|04.20.2022 15:08
|Video Productions
|840278
|220415-N-ML137-1001
|DOD_108925695
|00:01:12
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|0
|0
