An AC-130J Ghostrider assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing from Hurlburt Field, Fla., recently underwent electronic weapons countermeasures testing at the Benefield Anechoic Facility at Edwards Air Force Base, California. B-roll footage includes ground crews loading AC-130J into BAF, interview and take-off/departure of aircraft. (B-roll footage compiled by Giancarlo Casem)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 15:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840277
|VIRIN:
|220317-F-HC101-9003
|Filename:
|DOD_108925682
|Length:
|00:05:03
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Benefield Anechoic Facility tests C-130 electronic countermeasures, by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Benefield Anechoic Facility tests C-130 electronic countermeasures
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT