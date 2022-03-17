Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Benefield Anechoic Facility tests C-130 electronic countermeasures

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Video by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    An AC-130J Ghostrider assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing from Hurlburt Field, Fla., recently underwent electronic weapons countermeasures testing at the Benefield Anechoic Facility at Edwards Air Force Base, California. B-roll footage includes ground crews loading AC-130J into BAF, interview and take-off/departure of aircraft. (B-roll footage compiled by Giancarlo Casem)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840277
    VIRIN: 220317-F-HC101-9003
    Filename: DOD_108925682
    Length: 00:05:03
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Benefield Anechoic Facility tests C-130 electronic countermeasures, by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Benefield Anechoic Facility tests C-130 electronic countermeasures

    AFMC
    Air Force Materiel Command
    AFTC
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center

