    Final Chapter: Excellence

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Video by Sgt. Israel Chincio and Sgt. Jennessa Davey

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    The final installment of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit's (MEU) journey as a force in readiness, completing their 2021 deployment alongside the Essex Amphibious Ready Group. The 11th MEU completed operations and exercises in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and U.S. Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Israel Chincio, Sgt. Jennessa Davey, Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert, Cpl. Patrick Katz, and Sgt. Seth Rosenberg)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 14:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840271
    VIRIN: 220304-M-ET529-1001
    Filename: DOD_108925635
    Length: 00:07:35
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    This work, Final Chapter: Excellence, by Sgt Israel Chincio and Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VMA-214
    11th MEU
    Navy
    CLB-11
    VMM-165

