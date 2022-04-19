The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosted a tabletop exercise April 19, related to the Tulsa West Tulsa Levee, Cimarron and Arkansas Rivers at the Central Center in Centennial Park.
Hosted by the Tulsa District Emergency Management Office, the TTX provides an avenue to educate local government agencies and organizations about the Tulsa District’s missions while communicating the shared risks and responsibilities between municipal, state and federal agencies.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 14:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840264
|VIRIN:
|220419-A-PO406-0005
|Filename:
|DOD_108925556
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tulsa District Emergency Management Office holds disaster response tabletop exercise, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS
Army Corps of Engineers
