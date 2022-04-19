Tulsa District Emergency Management Office holds disaster response tabletop exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosted a tabletop exercise April 19, related to the Tulsa West Tulsa Levee, Cimarron and Arkansas Rivers at the Central Center in Centennial Park.

Hosted by the Tulsa District Emergency Management Office, the TTX provides an avenue to educate local government agencies and organizations about the Tulsa District’s missions while communicating the shared risks and responsibilities between municipal, state and federal agencies.