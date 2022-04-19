Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tulsa District Emergency Management Office holds disaster response tabletop exercise

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosted a tabletop exercise April 19, related to the Tulsa West Tulsa Levee, Cimarron and Arkansas Rivers at the Central Center in Centennial Park.
    Hosted by the Tulsa District Emergency Management Office, the TTX provides an avenue to educate local government agencies and organizations about the Tulsa District’s missions while communicating the shared risks and responsibilities between municipal, state and federal agencies.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 14:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840264
    VIRIN: 220419-A-PO406-0005
    Filename: DOD_108925556
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 

