Video ad for March-April 2022 issue of JIPA
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 11:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840252
|VIRIN:
|220420-F-YT915-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108925290
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Video ad for March-April 2022 issue of JIPA, by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT