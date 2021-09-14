Why I Serve | LTC Matthew Piosa

Lt. Col. Matthew Piosa talks about why he serves in the U.S. Army, and about his experience testing for the Expert Infantryman Badge on Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 10:50
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|840246
|VIRIN:
|210914-Z-RK177-161
|Filename:
|DOD_108925158
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
