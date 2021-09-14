Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve | LTC Matthew Piosa

    ITALY

    09.14.2021

    Video by Sgt. Tianna Field 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Lt. Col. Matthew Piosa talks about why he serves in the U.S. Army, and about his experience testing for the Expert Infantryman Badge on Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 10:50
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 840246
    VIRIN: 210914-Z-RK177-161
    Filename: DOD_108925158
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: IT

    This work, Why I Serve | LTC Matthew Piosa, by SGT Tianna Field, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Why I Serve
    SETAF-AF

