    MacDill Celebrates the Month of the Military Child

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Military children sit down for interviews about their parents and what they do in the military, April 7, 2022 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. April is celebrated as the month of the Military Child and highlights the unique life and challenges of military children. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 10:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840245
    VIRIN: 220407-F-CC148-1002
    Filename: DOD_108925157
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    MacDill
    Dependents
    Children
    Tampa
    Month of the Military Child

