Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Expert Soldier Badge | 1LT Robert Kawczynski

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    09.01.2021

    Video by Sgt. Tianna Field 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    1st Lt. Robert Kawczynski talks about his experience testing for the Expert Soldier Badge on Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 10:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840244
    VIRIN: 210901-Z-RK177-010
    Filename: DOD_108925156
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expert Soldier Badge | 1LT Robert Kawczynski, by SGT Tianna Field, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SETAFAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT