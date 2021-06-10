Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Why I Serve | SFC Candia Naulings

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    10.06.2021

    Video by Sgt. Tianna Field 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Sgt. 1st Class Candia Naulings talks about why she joined the military and what inspires her to continue serving.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 10:50
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 840243
    VIRIN: 211006-Z-RK177-1001
    Filename: DOD_108925146
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve | SFC Candia Naulings, by SGT Tianna Field, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Why I Serve
    SETAF-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT