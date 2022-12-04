Eglin Firefighters: Structural fire training

Watch as firefighters from the 96th Civil Engineer Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, complete their required annual structural fire training April 12. Firefighters completed the training by entering the training facility filled with smoke to find and rescue victims (dummies) and put out a fire. (U.S. Air Force video/Jennifer Vollmer)
|04.12.2022
|04.20.2022 10:33
|Video Productions
|840241
|220419-F-DH002-017
|DOD_108925119
|00:00:59
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|0
|0
Fire Protection
