    Eglin Firefighters: Structural fire training

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Video by Jennifer Vollmer 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Watch as firefighters from the 96th Civil Engineer Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, complete their required annual structural fire training April 12. Firefighters completed the training by entering the training facility filled with smoke to find and rescue victims (dummies) and put out a fire. (U.S. Air Force video/Jennifer Vollmer)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 10:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840241
    VIRIN: 220419-F-DH002-017
    Filename: DOD_108925119
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    This work, Eglin Firefighters: Structural fire training, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire Protection

    Firefighters
    96th Test Wing
    structural fire training

