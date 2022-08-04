Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCLBA Traffic Awareness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Video by Jonathan Wright 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany

    Traffic Awareness aims to shed light on the safety rules abroad Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany that can help prevent major or minor accidents from taking place.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 08:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840234
    VIRIN: 220408-M-FX029-652
    Filename: DOD_108924892
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: ALBANY, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #MCLBA #TrafficAwareness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT