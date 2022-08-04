Hanscom leaders observe Holocaust Day of Remembrance

Base officials spoke about the impacts of the Holocaust during a monthly recording with Col. Katrina Stephens, installation commander, acting Command Chief Master Sgt. Justin Geer and Joe Souza, Hanscom Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Cell program manager. The video was created to highlight the Holocaust Day of Remembrance. (U.S. Air Force video by Roderick Berry)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 10:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|840232
|VIRIN:
|220408-F-PR861-863
|Filename:
|DOD_108924885
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
