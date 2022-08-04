Hanscom leaders observe Holocaust Day of Remembrance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/840232" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Base officials spoke about the impacts of the Holocaust during a monthly recording with Col. Katrina Stephens, installation commander, acting Command Chief Master Sgt. Justin Geer and Joe Souza, Hanscom Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Cell program manager. The video was created to highlight the Holocaust Day of Remembrance. (U.S. Air Force video by Roderick Berry)