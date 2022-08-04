Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hanscom leaders observe Holocaust Day of Remembrance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Video by Roderick Berry 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Base officials spoke about the impacts of the Holocaust during a monthly recording with Col. Katrina Stephens, installation commander, acting Command Chief Master Sgt. Justin Geer and Joe Souza, Hanscom Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Cell program manager. The video was created to highlight the Holocaust Day of Remembrance. (U.S. Air Force video by Roderick Berry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 10:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840232
    VIRIN: 220408-F-PR861-863
    Filename: DOD_108924885
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hanscom leaders observe Holocaust Day of Remembrance, by Roderick Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leadership
    diversity
    Holocaust
    Day of Remembrance
    66th Air Base Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT