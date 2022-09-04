NATO soldiers compete in a friendly soccer tournament

Teams from the U.S., France, Romania and Italy compete in a friendly soccer tournament at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base on April 09, 2022. The soccer tournament was organized by the MWR in order to bolster friendship between U.S. and NATO forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Joshua Linfoot, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.)
|04.09.2022
|04.20.2022 07:00
|Package
|840226
|220409-A-FC838-1001
|DOD_108924806
|00:00:48
|RO
|2
|2
