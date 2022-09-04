Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO soldiers compete in a friendly soccer tournament

    ROMANIA

    04.09.2022

    Video by Pfc. Joshua Linfoot 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Teams from the U.S., France, Romania and Italy compete in a friendly soccer tournament at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base on April 09, 2022. The soccer tournament was organized by the MWR in order to bolster friendship between U.S. and NATO forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Joshua Linfoot, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 07:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840226
    VIRIN: 220409-A-FC838-1001
    Filename: DOD_108924806
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: RO

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, NATO soldiers compete in a friendly soccer tournament, by PFC Joshua Linfoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    V Corps
    USArmy
    strongertogether
    Victory Corps
    europeansupport2022

