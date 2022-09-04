NATO soldiers compete in a friendly soccer tournament

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Teams from the U.S., France, Romania and Italy compete in a friendly soccer tournament at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base on April 09, 2022. The soccer tournament was organized by the MWR in order to bolster friendship between U.S. and NATO forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Joshua Linfoot, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.)