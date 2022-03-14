Get a Taste

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/840215" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. Jason N. Gingrich, 39th Air Base Wing Commander, Col. John B. Kelley, 39th Air Base Wing Vice Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Scott T. Shrier, 39th Air Base Wing Command Chief, were treated to different Turkish dishes at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 14, 2022. The team encouraged base personnel to try new things and to get out and explore safely. (U.S. video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)