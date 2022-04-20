Footage captured of the Expert Soldier Badge Competition Days 1-3 on May 18-20. This is the first time that soldiers have the opportunity to earn the badge in Japan.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 01:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840194
|VIRIN:
|220420-F-KW390-824
|Filename:
|DOD_108924556
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Expert Soldier Badge Competition Days 1-3, by Amn Alexander OConnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fitness
Expert Soldier Badge
LEAVE A COMMENT