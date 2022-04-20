Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Expert Soldier Badge Competition Days 1-3

    JAPAN

    04.20.2022

    Video by Airman Alexander OConnor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Footage captured of the Expert Soldier Badge Competition Days 1-3 on May 18-20. This is the first time that soldiers have the opportunity to earn the badge in Japan.

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 01:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840194
    VIRIN: 220420-F-KW390-824
    Filename: DOD_108924556
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: JP

    This work, Expert Soldier Badge Competition Days 1-3, by Amn Alexander OConnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

