Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Expert Soldier Badge Testing Day 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    04.18.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samuel Burns 

    AFN Tokyo

    Soldiers across United States Army Garrison Japan began testing for the Expert Soldier Badge. This is the first time that soldiers can test for the badge in Japan. On the first day, the soldiers started off with a Fitness Assessment, and ended the day with Land Navigation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 23:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840191
    VIRIN: 220418-F-WC934-798
    Filename: DOD_108924516
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expert Soldier Badge Testing Day 1, by SSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    expert soldier badge sagami depot USARJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT