Expert Soldier Badge Testing Day 1

Soldiers across United States Army Garrison Japan began testing for the Expert Soldier Badge. This is the first time that soldiers can test for the badge in Japan. On the first day, the soldiers started off with a Fitness Assessment, and ended the day with Land Navigation.
|04.18.2022
|04.19.2022 23:42
|Package
|840191
|220418-F-WC934-798
|DOD_108924516
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|1
|1
