    80th AMU Juvat Maintainer Heritage

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.11.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    MSgt Kyle Eisler speaks about the heritage of the 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 11 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 21:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840187
    VIRIN: 220411-F-TE443-5001
    Filename: DOD_108924475
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: KR

    Kunsan Air Base
    South Korea
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    U.S. Air Force
    80th AMU

