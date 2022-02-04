Kunsan 2021 Annual Load Competition

Airmen compete in the 2021 Dedicated Crew Chief and Load Competition at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 2, 2022. The weapons Airmen are inspected on dress and appearance, U.S. Air Force maintenance history and knowledge, while effectively loading missiles onto the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 18:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|840179
|VIRIN:
|220402-F-PH996-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_108924314
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
