    Kunsan 2021 Annual Load Competition

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.02.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen compete in the 2021 Dedicated Crew Chief and Load Competition at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 2, 2022. The weapons Airmen are inspected on dress and appearance, U.S. Air Force maintenance history and knowledge, while effectively loading missiles onto the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 18:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840179
    VIRIN: 220402-F-PH996-5001
    Filename: DOD_108924314
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    F-16s
    35th
    8FW
    load competition
    80th

