    MAKING OF A FLYOVER: Behind the scenes of a Dodgers home opener flyover

    EDWARDS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Video by Adam Bowles 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Two F-35's from the 461st Flight Test Squadron conducted an integrated test mission with a flyover for the Los Angeles Dodgers home opener against the Cincinnati Reds.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 18:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840172
    VIRIN: 220414-F-SU785-0001
    Filename: DOD_108924263
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: EDWARDS AFB, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAKING OF A FLYOVER: Behind the scenes of a Dodgers home opener flyover, by Adam Bowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    dodgers
    flyover
    reds
    home opener
    flight test
    461st test squadron

