Two F-35's from the 461st Flight Test Squadron conducted an integrated test mission with a flyover for the Los Angeles Dodgers home opener against the Cincinnati Reds.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 18:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|840172
|VIRIN:
|220414-F-SU785-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108924263
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|EDWARDS AFB, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MAKING OF A FLYOVER: Behind the scenes of a Dodgers home opener flyover, by Adam Bowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
