    THE GREAT TEXAS AIRSHOW: Heather Krauss

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Video by William Wagner 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Heather Krauss, San Antonio Director USO gives a shout out for the upcoming Great Texas Airshow at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The Great Texas Airshow 2022 will take place at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas on April 23 - 24, 2022. STAY TUNED and we'll see you there! (U.S. Air Force video edited by William Wagner)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 16:11
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 840161
    VIRIN: 220404-F-ON093-106
    Filename: DOD_108924034
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US 

    This work, THE GREAT TEXAS AIRSHOW: Heather Krauss, by William Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    thunderbirds
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    USAF
    AETC
    JBSA
    #GreatTexasAirShow

