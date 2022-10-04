Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    38 RQS trains in jungle warfare, tracking for CSAR

    WAHIAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    The 38th Rescue Squadron Blue Team attended a Tactical Tracking Operations School course to learn how to track personnel through the jungle environment at the Lightning Academy in Wahiawa, Hawaii, March 26 - April 10, 2022.

    Date Taken: 04.10.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 14:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840144
    VIRIN: 220414-F-EQ901-1001
    Filename: DOD_108923745
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: WAHIAWA, HI, US 

    This work, 38 RQS trains in jungle warfare, tracking for CSAR, by SSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PJ
    ACC
    Moody Air Force Base
    that others may live
    23rd Wing
    TTOS

