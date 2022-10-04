Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Best Ranger Competition | Day 3

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2022

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    Soldiers complete Day 3 of the Best Ranger Competition at Fort Benning, Ga. April 10, 2022. Competitors completed a helocast, poncho raft swim, Combat Water Survival Assessment, mystery event, M72 LAW/60 mm/ 50 cal range, and an unknown distance run to the finish line.

    Date Taken: 04.10.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 14:26
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 

