2022 Best Ranger Competition | Day 3

Soldiers complete Day 3 of the Best Ranger Competition at Fort Benning, Ga. April 10, 2022. Competitors completed a helocast, poncho raft swim, Combat Water Survival Assessment, mystery event, M72 LAW/60 mm/ 50 cal range, and an unknown distance run to the finish line.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 14:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840143
|VIRIN:
|220410-A-DN279-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108923707
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
