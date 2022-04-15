WTI 2-22: NEO

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/840138" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines attached to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), conduct a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) exercise, in support of Assault Support Tactics 3 (AST-3), Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22, at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, in Twentynine Palms, California, April 15, 2022. AST-3 is a multi-mission evolution consisting of a NEO as well as Foreign Humanitarian Assistance (FHA) operations. This evolution allows the prospective WTIs to plan, brief and execute both missions while shifting their focus towards an in-depth review and dissection of rules of engagement, military authorities and civil considerations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Noah Braswell)