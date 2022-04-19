COFFEE WITH | AMBER

2021 Ms. Idaho, SPC Ayriss Torres, shares about the importance of carving out time for yourself.
The Coffee With... series created by LT Tim Yao is an Army Reserve initiative to share tips, advice, and insight from an Army Reserve Soldier's perspective.
Video By Tim Yao
Video 3 of 8.
