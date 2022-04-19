Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COFFEE WITH | AMBER

    UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Video by 2nd Lt. Timothy Yao 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    2021 Ms. Idaho, SPC Ayriss Torres, shares about the importance of carving out time for yourself.

    The Coffee With... series created by LT Tim Yao is an Army Reserve initiative to share tips, advice, and insight from an Army Reserve Soldier's perspective.

    Video By Tim Yao
    Video 3 of 8.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 13:13
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 840126
    VIRIN: 220419-A-KJ871-001
    Filename: DOD_108923513
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: US

    This work, COFFEE WITH | AMBER, by 2LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    army reserve
    tim yao
    usarmarketing
    coffee with

