U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Diehl, 509th Bomb Wing commander speaks about his mission priorities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Victoria Hommel)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 12:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840121
|VIRIN:
|220224-F-HO012-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108923477
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Col Diehl Mission Hype Video, by A1C Victoria Hommel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
