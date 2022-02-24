Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col Diehl Mission Hype Video

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Victoria Hommel 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Diehl, 509th Bomb Wing commander speaks about his mission priorities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Victoria Hommel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 12:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840121
    VIRIN: 220224-F-HO012-1002
    Filename: DOD_108923477
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col Diehl Mission Hype Video, by A1C Victoria Hommel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    stealth bomber
    B-2 Spirit
    mission priorities

