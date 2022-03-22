Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In The Studio: Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas from Air Force Recruiting Service (Changing Military Branches)

    VOGELWEH AIR STATION, GERMANY

    03.22.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas, Air Force Recruiting Service commander, talks to U.S. Army Sgt. Kevin Henderson, AFN Kaiserslautern radio NCOIC, about how service members can change branches to join the Air Force or Space Force. Thomas shares that the Guard and Reserve are options for service members that want to be at a specific geographic location. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 08:52
    Category: Series
    Location: VOGELWEH AIR STATION, DE

