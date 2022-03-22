In The Studio: Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas from Air Force Recruiting Service (Changing Military Branches)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas, Air Force Recruiting Service commander, talks to U.S. Army Sgt. Kevin Henderson, AFN Kaiserslautern radio NCOIC, about how service members can change branches to join the Air Force or Space Force. Thomas shares that the Guard and Reserve are options for service members that want to be at a specific geographic location. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant)