U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas, Air Force Recruiting Service commander, talks to U.S. Army Sgt. Kevin Henderson, AFN Kaiserslautern radio NCOIC, about how service members can change branches to join the Air Force or Space Force. Thomas shares that the Guard and Reserve are options for service members that want to be at a specific geographic location. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 08:52
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|840091
|VIRIN:
|220322-F-IP635-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108923081
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|VOGELWEH AIR STATION, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, In The Studio: Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas from Air Force Recruiting Service (Changing Military Branches), by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
