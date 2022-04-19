Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Earth Day - Water Conservationi

    GERMANY

    04.19.2022

    Video by Nicole Alberico 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Yesterday, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz garrison manager Zach Eberbach explained the energy efforts behind water. Join Zach in the kitchen as he offers tips on how you can save water at home.

    Spoiler alert, taking a shorter shower is one good way to do your part.

    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Earth Day - Water Conservationi, by Nicole Alberico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    conservation
    ArmyStrong
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    greenergarrison

