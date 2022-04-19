Earth Day - Water Conservationi

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/840086" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Yesterday, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz garrison manager Zach Eberbach explained the energy efforts behind water. Join Zach in the kitchen as he offers tips on how you can save water at home.



Spoiler alert, taking a shorter shower is one good way to do your part.