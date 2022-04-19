Yesterday, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz garrison manager Zach Eberbach explained the energy efforts behind water. Join Zach in the kitchen as he offers tips on how you can save water at home.
Spoiler alert, taking a shorter shower is one good way to do your part.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 09:52
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|840086
|VIRIN:
|220419-A-QJ905-908
|Filename:
|DOD_108922961
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Earth Day - Water Conservationi, by Nicole Alberico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
