48th MUNS Participates in INIOCHOS 22

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Munitions Squadron participate in INIOCHOS 22 at Souda Bay, Greece on April 2, 2022. The ICT allows for synchronized and prepared responses to regional security threats and worldwide contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Koby I. Saunders)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 08:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840081
|VIRIN:
|220407-F-AF202-208
|Filename:
|DOD_108922932
|Length:
|00:04:28
|Location:
|SOUDA BAY, GR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
