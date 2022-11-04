Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4-319, MK19 and M249 BRoll

    GERMANY

    04.11.2022

    Video by Spc. Ryan Parr 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct a Live Fire Exercise for MK19 and M249 weapon systems at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 11, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
    (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ryan Parr)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 04:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840062
    VIRIN: 220411-A-RG158-570
    Filename: DOD_108922863
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4-319, MK19 and M249 BRoll, by SPC Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    skysoldiers
    StrongerTogether
    USAREURAF

