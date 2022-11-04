Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month: Correcting Misinformation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Rian Thomas, installation victim advocate, discusses and corrects misinformation regarding the Sexual Assault and Prevention office alongside 1st Lt. Tyrone Fields, installation Sexual Assault and Response Coordinator, who also shared his “why” behind his service to the office, April 11, 2022, Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. For Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, Fields and Thomas joined American Forces Network Incirlik for a radio interview regarding sexual assault awareness. Moderated by Master Sgt. Jodi Martinez, AFN Station Manager, the six-video series covered topics varying from male victimization to misconceptions about the SAPR program. It educated the five-thousand base populace on reporting options, confidentiality, and available resources for victims of sexual assault. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon Audit)