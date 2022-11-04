Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month: Correcting Misinformation

    1, TURKEY

    04.11.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    Rian Thomas, installation victim advocate, discusses and corrects misinformation regarding the Sexual Assault and Prevention office alongside 1st Lt. Tyrone Fields, installation Sexual Assault and Response Coordinator, who also shared his “why” behind his service to the office, April 11, 2022, Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. For Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, Fields and Thomas joined American Forces Network Incirlik for a radio interview regarding sexual assault awareness. Moderated by Master Sgt. Jodi Martinez, AFN Station Manager, the six-video series covered topics varying from male victimization to misconceptions about the SAPR program. It educated the five-thousand base populace on reporting options, confidentiality, and available resources for victims of sexual assault. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon Audit)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 02:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 839938
    VIRIN: 220411-F-DJ826-006
    Filename: DOD_108922584
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: 1, TR

    TAGS

    SAPR
    Sexual Assault Response Coordinator
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    SAAPM
    Sexual Assault and Response Prevention
    Reporting Options

