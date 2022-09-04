The mission never stops at the Wolf Pack, which means our maintainers are always on the grind. 365 Days of keeping us #ReadyAF, and now it's their time to shine! The Airmen of the 8th Maintenance Group went toe-to-toe during the 2021 Maintenance Professional of the Year ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2022 23:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|839934
|VIRIN:
|220409-F-SQ280-395
|Filename:
|DOD_108922512
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 Wolf Pack Maintenance Professional of the Year Teaser, by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT