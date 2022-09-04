Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    04.09.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The mission never stops at the Wolf Pack, which means our maintainers are always on the grind. 365 Days of keeping us #ReadyAF, and now it's their time to shine! The Airmen of the 8th Maintenance Group went toe-to-toe during the 2021 Maintenance Professional of the Year ceremony.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 23:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 839934
    VIRIN: 220409-F-SQ280-395
    Filename: DOD_108922512
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Wolf Pack Maintenance Professional of the Year Teaser, by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dragons
    Maintenance Professional of the Year
    8th Maintenance Squadron
    8th Maintenance Group
    8th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Juvats
    Pantons
    MPOY

