    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Gen. Michel Russell Leadership Development Staff Ride

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Daniel Shapiro 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Maj. Gen. Michel Russell visited the Perryville Battlefield State Historic Site to discuss the importance of battlefield visualization with his staff.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 21:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 839931
    VIRIN: 220329-A-SF040-831
    Filename: DOD_108922454
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Michel Russell Leadership Development Staff Ride, by MSG Daniel Shapiro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    1st TSC
    First Team

