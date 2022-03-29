Maj. Gen. Michel Russell visited the Perryville Battlefield State Historic Site to discuss the importance of battlefield visualization with his staff.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2022 21:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|839931
|VIRIN:
|220329-A-SF040-831
|Filename:
|DOD_108922454
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Michel Russell Leadership Development Staff Ride, by MSG Daniel Shapiro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT