Minuteman Monday: Maintainers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/839916" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Since the 1960s, intercontinental ballistic missiles have been a central element of America’s nuclear deterrent. This includes the Strikers who service and maintain them to ensure these assets are Always Ready.



Our maintainers are highly knowledgeable experts who plan, organize and perform every service necessary to keep these ICBMs safe, reliable and effective so they’re ready Anytime Anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)