Since the 1960s, intercontinental ballistic missiles have been a central element of America’s nuclear deterrent. This includes the Strikers who service and maintain them to ensure these assets are Always Ready.
Our maintainers are highly knowledgeable experts who plan, organize and perform every service necessary to keep these ICBMs safe, reliable and effective so they’re ready Anytime Anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2022 17:19
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|839916
|VIRIN:
|220418-F-FG097-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108922199
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Minuteman Monday: Maintainers, by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS
