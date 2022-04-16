Airmen from the 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron transport and assemble a YMQ-9 Reaper display in Heritage Park on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 16, 2022. Holloman AFB is home to the largest MQ-9 Reaper pilot and sensor operator training pipeline, where they learn leverage the Reaper's unique strike, surveillance and reconnaissance operations capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2022 17:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|839911
|VIRIN:
|220416-F-AM292-1167
|Filename:
|DOD_108922161
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 49th AMXS Airmen install historic YMQ-9 Reaper display, by TSgt Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
