    49th AMXS Airmen install historic YMQ-9 Reaper display

    HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Victor J. Caputo 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron transport and assemble a YMQ-9 Reaper display in Heritage Park on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 16, 2022. Holloman AFB is home to the largest MQ-9 Reaper pilot and sensor operator training pipeline, where they learn leverage the Reaper's unique strike, surveillance and reconnaissance operations capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 17:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 839911
    VIRIN: 220416-F-AM292-1167
    Filename: DOD_108922161
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, US

    This work, 49th AMXS Airmen install historic YMQ-9 Reaper display, by TSgt Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holloman
    MQ-9
    Reaper
    static display
    RPA
    YMQ-9

