    Makin Island Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.16.2022

    Video by Seaman Kendra Helmbrecht 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    220416-N-VS068-2001
    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 16, 2022) - U.S. Marines assigned to the 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, enter and disembark the well deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) during waterborne training in the Pacific Ocean, April 16. The two-day waterborne training evolution focused on safety and transport capabilities for both the Navy and Marine Corps and is part of a larger training plan to refine tactics and doctrine for amphibious operations. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Bergh, Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise Johnson, Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kendra Helmbrecht)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 15:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 839865
    VIRIN: 220410-N-NY430-2001
    Filename: DOD_108921999
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) Operations, by SN Kendra Helmbrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DECK
    SAILORS
    MARINES
    WELLDECK
    MKI
    ACV

