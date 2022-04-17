Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs German sailing couple from tanker vessel BW Lilac, approximately 110 miles north of Aguadilla Puerto Rico

    PUERTO RICO

    04.17.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 helicopter crews medevaced a German couple Apr. 17, 2022 from the 967-foot Malta-flagged tanker ship BW Lilac, approximately 110 miles north of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. The man and woman, reportedly in their 60’s, each sustained injuries aboard the 36-foot sailing vessel Uplace, and were required to abandon their vessel in 12-foot seas, approximately 340 nautical miles north of Puerto Rico. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 13:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 839853
    VIRIN: 220418-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_108921615
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: PR

    U.S. Coast Guard
    coastguardnewswire

