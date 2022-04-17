Coast Guard medevacs German sailing couple from tanker vessel BW Lilac, approximately 110 miles north of Aguadilla Puerto Rico

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 helicopter crews medevaced a German couple Apr. 17, 2022 from the 967-foot Malta-flagged tanker ship BW Lilac, approximately 110 miles north of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. The man and woman, reportedly in their 60’s, each sustained injuries aboard the 36-foot sailing vessel Uplace, and were required to abandon their vessel in 12-foot seas, approximately 340 nautical miles north of Puerto Rico. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)