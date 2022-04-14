Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sexual Assault Public Service Announcement

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCOTIA, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jocelyn Tuller 

    109th Air Wing/Public affairs

    Airmen from the 109th Airlift Wing speak in a scripted video about sexual assault on April 14, 2022, Scotia, New York. The video has facts and information about sexual assault and prevention.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 09:51
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 839827
    VIRIN: 220414-Z-GV629-1001
    Filename: DOD_108921282
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: SCOTIA, NY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sexual Assault Public Service Announcement, by A1C Jocelyn Tuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    sexual assault prevention
    PSA
    109th Airlift Wing
    Air Force
    wingmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT