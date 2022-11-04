U.S. Marine Corps Gear Arrives by Sea

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268 Reinforced, Aviation Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, unload MV-22 Ospreys from a cargo ship during the movement of equipment at Darwin, NT, Australia, April 11, 2022. The arrival of these Ospreys enables MRF-D 22 to rapidly respond to crises and contingencies within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Frank Webb)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2022 03:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|839810
|VIRIN:
|220411-M-VN506-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108921035
|Length:
|00:03:55
|Location:
|DARWIN, NT, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
