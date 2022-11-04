U.S. Marine Corps Gear Arrives by Sea

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/839810" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 268 Reinforced, Aviation Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, unload MV-22 Ospreys from a cargo ship during the movement of equipment at Darwin, NT, Australia, April 11, 2022. The arrival of these Ospreys enables MRF-D 22 to rapidly respond to crises and contingencies within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Frank Webb)